Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

“We will also upgrade our political ties. President Zelenskyy will join us for the inaugural meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council,” Stoltenberg said in Vilnius on Monday before the start of the summit, which will be held on July 11-12.

In addition, according to him, “tomorrow, Allies will address Ukraine’s path towards NATO membership.”

Stoltenberg also reported on other decisions on Ukraine. “This includes a multi-year package of assistance. To transition from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and standards, making Ukraine’s forces fully interoperable with Allies. And covering critical needs like demining equipment, fuel, and medical supplies,” he said