Occupiers shell Lyman, kill at least six people, five wounded – local authorities

On Saturday morning, Russian occupiers fired from the MLRS Lyman of Donetsk region, as a result, at least six people were killed, five were injured, according to Head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"At about 10:00, the Russians attacked the city with a MLRS – they hit the private sector. A house and a store were damaged. The police are working on the spot. Paramedics provide the necessary medical assistance," Kyrylenko said on his Telegram channel.