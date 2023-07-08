Facts

12:09 08.07.2023

Pentagon announces new $800 mln military aid package for Ukraine with cluster munitions

3 min read
The United States will send Ukraine a new arms aid package worth about $800 million, which will include 155mm cluster rounds, Pentagon Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said at a press briefing at the Pentagon on Friday.

It is noted that the ammunition that will be delivered to Ukraine will include only those where the percentage of unexploded ordnance is less than 2.35%.

According to a document released by the Pentagon press service, the aid package also contains 32 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles; 32 Stryker armored personnel carriers; additional ammunition for the Patriot and HIMARS air defense systems; AIM-7 missiles for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft systems; Javelin anti-armor systems; 31 155-mm howitzers; 105mm and 155mm artillery rounds, including DPICM; tube-launched missiles; Penguin27 unmanned aerial systems; tactical lifting vehicles; 10 tactical vehicles for towing and transporting equipment, as well as explosive ordnance, mine-clearing equipment, spare parts, small arms and 28 million rounds of ammunition for them.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov welcomed the transfer of weapons and noted that in the course of self-defense, Ukraine will strictly comply with all signed and ratified international humanitarian conventions.

Reznikov identified five key principles that the country will adhere to.

"We have clearly communicated to all our partners, including the US. I have personally informed our US partners about these five principles in writing a long time ago," he said on Twitter.

They say that these munitions will be used only for the de-occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Ukraine and will not be used on the officially recognized territory of Russia.

In addition, it is indicated that cluster munitions will not be used in urban areas in order to avoid risks to the civilian population.

"Cluster munitions will be used only in the fields where there is a concentration of russian military. They will be used to break through the enemy defence lines with minimum risk for the lives of our soldiers," Reznikov said.

The minister pointed to keeping a strict record of the use of these weapons and local zones of their use.

He also said Ukraine will report to partners on the use of cluster munitions and their effectiveness, in order to ensure an appropriate standard of transparent reporting and control.

"Based on these records, after the de-occupation of our territories and our victory these territories will be prioritised for the purposes of de-mining. This will enable us to eradicate the risk from the unexploded elements of cluster munitions. The Minister of Defence of Ukraine is by law acting as the Head of the national de-mining agency. In this capacity I will ensure the implementation of the relevant legal framework for the de-mining process after our victory," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #pentagon

