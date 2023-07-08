Facts

11:31 08.07.2023

Zelenskyy, Erdoğan discuss Peace Formula, upcoming summit in Vilnius

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Erdoğan discuss Peace Formula, upcoming summit in Vilnius

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the head of state said on Friday evening via Telegram.

In particular, they discussed security in the Black Sea region and Europe in general. According to Zelenskyy, the topics of the Peace Formula and the future summit in Vilnius were also touched upon.

"Security – both in our Black Sea region and Europe in general… Protection of our countries, our people and our interests. Attention to the summit in Vilnius, which is being prepared," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed special gratitude to Erdoğan "for the support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Peace Formula."

Zelenskyy announced that one of the topics of their conversation would be the development of the Black Sea Initiative.

"We will separately discuss the protection and development of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and further efforts for food security. The world must be protected from any kind of terror," he said.

