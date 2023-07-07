Facts

15:21 07.07.2023

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that at the summit the allies will reaffirm that Ukraine will be a member of the Alliance, as well as approve a multi-year support program.

He said this in Brussels on Friday at the headquarters of the summit at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming summit of the alliance. As it is known, the summit will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12.

“At the Summit, we will make Ukraine even more stronger, and set out a vision for its future. I expect Allied leaders will agree a package with three elements, to bring Ukraine closer to NATO. First, we will agree a multi-year programme of assistance. To ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian armed forces and NATO. Second, we will upgrade our political ties. By establishing the NATO-Ukraine Council. And third, I expect Allied leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. And unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal,” the Secretary General of the organization outlined his expectations from the upcoming summit.

According to the Secretary General, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

