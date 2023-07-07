Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that in early June, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had submitted the concept of transformation of the country's defense sector prepared by the Ministry of Defense for consideration.

"We started preparing for the formation of the outline of the 'army of the future' a year ago - in June 2022, I signed an order to review the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Assessing the capabilities – that is, the balance of challenges and the real ability to respond to them – is a fundamental element of defense planning for principles of NATO. The review is completed. Based on the analysis of this material, as well as a comprehensive assessment of the experience of the war, the Defense Ministry prepared a concept for the transformation of the defense sector of Ukraine. In early June, I submitted this document to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal for consideration," Reznikov said in his column for Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said a significant part of the necessary decisions is of an interdepartmental nature, requires changes in legislation and concerns the competence of the Ministry of Strategic Industry, the Ministry of Veterans, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, and others.

Reznikov also recalled that on July 5, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, a meeting was held on the implementation of the Ukrainian Shield reform program for the security and defense sector, at which the Defense Ministry's vision of the necessary transformations was presented.

"After agreeing with our colleagues, our joint proposals will become part of the discussion on the Ukrainian Doctrine initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Reznikov said.

As the head of the department said, the enemy proved that defense is not an expense, but an investment, and capable defense will create resources. In particular, the strengthening of the Naval Forces is a guarantee of safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas and income from trade.