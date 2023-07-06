Facts

17:51 06.07.2023

We want to make it faster – Zelenskyy about counteroffensive

2 min read
We want to make it faster – Zelenskyy about counteroffensive

The counteroffensive operation is going according to plan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview with ABC, the preview of which was published on Thursday.

Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive has allowed its forces to take the "initiative" in the war against Russian invaders but "we want to do it faster," he said.

Zelenskyy said that he supported his military's assessment that the operation, which began in earnest last month, was "going to plan."

"We would all like to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time, but there's reality. We are advancing. We are not stuck in one place," the president said.

"Today, the initiative is on our side. We are advancing, albeit not as fast [as we would like]. But we are advancing," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that "F-16 or any other equipment that we do need will give us an opportunity to move faster, to save more lives, to stand our ground for a longer time. Well, some weapons have been provided, on the other hand, helps us save lives and we appreciate that. Of course, foot dragging will lead to more lives lost."

The president also said that despite the grinding progress and heavy losses, Ukraine's military leaders remain confident that the operation, seen as key to securing a satisfactory peace, has been proceeding as expected.

