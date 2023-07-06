Facts

17:11 06.07.2023

Budanov: I think, now, danger of artificial technogenic catastrophe at ZNPP is quietly going down

1 min read
Budanov: I think, now, danger of artificial technogenic catastrophe at ZNPP is quietly going down

Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said that the level of threat at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is currently controlled by the Russian occupation forces, is gradually decreasing.

"We are doing certain actions in this area, both public and not public, and I think that, now, the danger of an artificial technogenic catastrophe is quietly going down," he said in an interview with The Times.

Earlier, the head of Ukrainian intelligence said that the Russian occupation forces had prepared for a terror act at the ZNPP and placed military hardware with explosives next to four of six power units of the power plant.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

17:50 06.07.2023
ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

15:24 05.07.2023
IAEA finds no signs of mining at ZNPP, remains vigilant – Grossi

IAEA finds no signs of mining at ZNPP, remains vigilant – Grossi

09:18 05.07.2023
Only source of danger at Zaporizhia NPP is Russia – Zelenskyy

Only source of danger at Zaporizhia NPP is Russia – Zelenskyy

15:42 04.07.2023
Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

16:51 03.07.2023
Zaporizhia NPP reconnected to backup power line after four months – IAEA

Zaporizhia NPP reconnected to backup power line after four months – IAEA

16:02 01.07.2023
Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

10:27 30.06.2023
Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

16:57 28.06.2023
Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

13:02 24.06.2023
Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

10:59 23.06.2023
World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

Another 45 soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service, two civilians returned home from captivity

Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

LATEST

We want to make it faster – Zelenskyy about counteroffensive

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

Another 45 soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service, two civilians returned home from captivity

Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

President of Kyivmiskbud Ihor Kushnir suspended from duty – Klitschko

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Lukashenko says ready to use Wagner Group in Belarus

Deliveries of artillery, ATACMS to Ukraine remain priority – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD