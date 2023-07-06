Budanov: I think, now, danger of artificial technogenic catastrophe at ZNPP is quietly going down

Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said that the level of threat at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is currently controlled by the Russian occupation forces, is gradually decreasing.

"We are doing certain actions in this area, both public and not public, and I think that, now, the danger of an artificial technogenic catastrophe is quietly going down," he said in an interview with The Times.

Earlier, the head of Ukrainian intelligence said that the Russian occupation forces had prepared for a terror act at the ZNPP and placed military hardware with explosives next to four of six power units of the power plant.