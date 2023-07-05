Facts

20:25 05.07.2023

Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

The victory of common security at the NATO summit in Vilnius depends on Ukraine's partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Wednesday.

"There is exactly one week left until the key day of the NATO summit in Vilnius. Therefore, a week is up to a key moment for our common security in Europe. We work with our partners as much as possible so that our common security in Vilnius wins. It all depends on the partners," he also said.

Tags: #nato #position #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:10 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

19:35 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

19:04 05.07.2023
Ukraine won’t agree to join NATO without applying 5th Article of Allience Charter – Zhovkva

Ukraine won’t agree to join NATO without applying 5th Article of Allience Charter – Zhovkva

17:31 05.07.2023
We should be alerted but not afraid – Dpty Head of President's Office about attitude towards Moscow's threats ahead of NATO Summit

We should be alerted but not afraid – Dpty Head of President's Office about attitude towards Moscow's threats ahead of NATO Summit

10:28 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy coordinates steps with partners ahead of NATO summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy coordinates steps with partners ahead of NATO summit in Vilnius

20:23 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

18:11 04.07.2023
Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

09:46 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy expects ‘security certainty’ from NATO summit

Zelenskyy expects ‘security certainty’ from NATO summit

09:34 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

20:46 03.07.2023
Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

Ukraine won’t agree to join NATO without applying 5th Article of Allience Charter – Zhovkva

Man blows up grenade in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky Court building – Interior Ministry

LATEST

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against 18 foreign companies registered mainly in Cyprus, Russia

Man blows up grenade in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky Court building – Interior Ministry

Until war end, no need to put burden of raising tariffs on people – Shmyhal

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko says he removed from military registration due to disability

Tarnavsky: Russian forces specifically target Western equipment, it's their priority

AD
AD
AD
AD