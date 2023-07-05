Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

The victory of common security at the NATO summit in Vilnius depends on Ukraine's partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Wednesday.

"There is exactly one week left until the key day of the NATO summit in Vilnius. Therefore, a week is up to a key moment for our common security in Europe. We work with our partners as much as possible so that our common security in Vilnius wins. It all depends on the partners," he also said.