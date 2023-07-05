Man blows up grenade in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky Court building – Interior Ministry

A man taken to Shevchenkivsky District Court in Kyiv blew up a grenade in the premises of the court on Wednesday evening, law enforcers are working at the scene, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"The police received information about a blast in the building of Shevchenkivsky Court. At the moment, an investigative team, special forces, bomb experts and cynology experts are working at the scene," it said on the Telegram channel.

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram channel that "according to preliminary information, a man who was taken to court blew up an unidentified explosive."

"Additional information is being clarified. Keep calm and do not approach the incident scene. Let the appropriate services effectively do their job," the minister said.

A law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine that Ihor Humeniuk, who was taken to court for a hearing of the case on throwing a grenade near the Verkhovna Rada building in 2015, blew up a grenade in the convoy premises.

According to preliminary information, Humeniuk did not take any hostages as a number of media have reported recently.