Facts

16:37 02.05.2020

Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

One serviceman received a fragmentation wound when the illegal armed formations in Donbas used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a grenade shot on May 2, a press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported.

"Today, on May 2, the Russia-led occupied forces in the east of Ukraine once again fired our defenders near the village of Hnutove. The enemy from a UAV dropped a VOG-17 shot above the positions of the Joint Forces. As a result of the explosion, one Ukrainian soldier received a shrapnel wound," the headquarters said in a statement on Facebook.

Thus, the warrior was promptly taken to a medical establishment, where he received a medical assistance.

It is noted that the units of the JFO using available firearms have given an adequate response to the militants. Losses of the opponent are specified.

