12:18 01.06.2022

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has disagreed with claims of the opposition that Germany is not helping Ukraine with arms.

"We have been constantly making deliveries, since the beginning of the hostilities," Scholz said at the German parliament on Wednesday.

"As of this moment, we have supplied over 15 million rounds, 100,000 hand grenades, and more than 5,000 anti-tank mines," he said.

In addition, Germany performs respective swaps with other EU members: they supply Ukraine with weapons of old modification and receive newer weapons from Germany in exchange.

"Together with Denmark, we have granted Ukraine's wish and supplied 54 upgraded armored vehicles. As a result of the first exchange with our Czech friends, Ukraine will receive 20 T-72 tanks initially. We will provide Czechia with a replacement," Scholz said.

Swap agreements have also been reached with Greece, he said.

