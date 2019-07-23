Russia-led militants fire shells at Ukrainian army positions near Luhanske on Tuesday morning

Militants fired Ukrainian positions with grenade launchers and small arms near Luhanske settlement in Donbas on Tuesday morning, the press center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"Today, on July 23, the enemy once used weapons on our positions. Starting from 08:50, in the direction from the occupied village of Nyzhne Lozove, the enemy was conducting targeted fire from grenade launchers and small arms against our defenders, near the village of Luhanske, for 10 minutes," representative of the press center Colonel Dmytro Hutsuliak said at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to him, there are no casualties among the Ukrainian military as a result of enemy shelling.

"Our military did not open fire, strictly observing a comprehensive "ceasefire regime," said Hutsuliak.