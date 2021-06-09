Facts

09:35 09.06.2021

Man, who threw grenade near supermarket in Kharkiv, detained

1 min read
A man, who threw a grenade near the Tavria V supermarket in Kharkiv on Tuesday evening, has been detained.

"The identity has been established ... Before that, he didn't have a run-in with the law [with law enforcement agencies]," said head of police department No. 1 of Kharkiv district police department No. 1 Andriy Griazev.

He said that according to preliminary information, the man threw a grenade because of the conflict "on the basis of hostile relations." Griazev found it difficult to say whether the detainee knew the victims and whether he was intoxicated at the time of the conflict.

Griazev confirmed that a grenade had exploded.

"It's like a grenade, but the type is unknown yet. This will be done after examinations," Griazev said.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv near Gagarin Avenue on Tuesday evening, as a result of which three people (2005, 1988 and 2002 birth years) were injured and were taken to the hospital. The condition of the youngest is assessed as moderate, the other two are in satisfactory condition.

