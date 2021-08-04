Negotiations underway with man threatening to blow up govt building – police

An unidentified man has entered the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and threatens to detonate a grenade. The corresponding video appeared on social networks.

Kyiv Police confirmed information to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, there was such a call, law enforcement officers are working on the spot," the Kyiv Police Department said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine does not comment on what is happening. The issue is being dealt with by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the police. They also said that preparations for a government session are taking place as usual.

The press service of Kyiv Police said that a special police operation had been launched in the Ukrainian capital.

"Currently, negotiations are underway with the man. In case of refusal to voluntarily stop the offense, the man will be subject to police measures provided for by law," the report says.

A source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Strana.ua that the occupant of the building is a sapper and veteran of the Aidar volunteer battalion, who had previously suffered a shell shock. "The man was shell-shocked. He was a sapper in Aidar. We have no reason to think that the grenade is not real," the source said.

Member of Irpin City Council Anton Holovenko confirmed this information. "This is our veteran [...] But I do not know what kind of situation there is. Maybe a nervous breakdown. He is a normal, reasonable guy [...] He is a war invalid," he wrote in the comments to the report about what is happening in the Cabinet of Ministers.