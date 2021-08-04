Facts

11:30 04.08.2021

Negotiations underway with man threatening to blow up govt building – police

2 min read
Negotiations underway with man threatening to blow up govt building – police

An unidentified man has entered the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and threatens to detonate a grenade. The corresponding video appeared on social networks.

Kyiv Police confirmed information to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, there was such a call, law enforcement officers are working on the spot," the Kyiv Police Department said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine does not comment on what is happening. The issue is being dealt with by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the police. They also said that preparations for a government session are taking place as usual.

The press service of Kyiv Police said that a special police operation had been launched in the Ukrainian capital.

"Currently, negotiations are underway with the man. In case of refusal to voluntarily stop the offense, the man will be subject to police measures provided for by law," the report says.

A source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Strana.ua that the occupant of the building is a sapper and veteran of the Aidar volunteer battalion, who had previously suffered a shell shock. "The man was shell-shocked. He was a sapper in Aidar. We have no reason to think that the grenade is not real," the source said.

Member of Irpin City Council Anton Holovenko confirmed this information. "This is our veteran [...] But I do not know what kind of situation there is. Maybe a nervous breakdown. He is a normal, reasonable guy [...] He is a war invalid," he wrote in the comments to the report about what is happening in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Tags: #grenade #cabinet_of_ministers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:01 04.08.2021
Deputy, who negotiated with ATO participant that threatened to blow up govt, helps detain him

Deputy, who negotiated with ATO participant that threatened to blow up govt, helps detain him

11:59 04.08.2021
Police detain man who threatened to detonate grenade in govt building

Police detain man who threatened to detonate grenade in govt building

17:08 21.07.2021
Cabinet approves strategy of reforming public administration of Ukraine for 2022-2025

Cabinet approves strategy of reforming public administration of Ukraine for 2022-2025

09:35 09.06.2021
Man, who threw grenade near supermarket in Kharkiv, detained

Man, who threw grenade near supermarket in Kharkiv, detained

15:49 26.05.2021
Maximum number of employees of govt office to be reduced by nearly 10%

Maximum number of employees of govt office to be reduced by nearly 10%

11:30 03.05.2021
Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

08:55 11.03.2021
Cabinet to start announcing weekly competitions for filling vacancies in civil service from March 17

Cabinet to start announcing weekly competitions for filling vacancies in civil service from March 17

15:46 25.01.2021
Rada receives no submissions on personnel issues in govt - Razumkov

Rada receives no submissions on personnel issues in govt - Razumkov

09:51 21.01.2021
Cabinet to dismiss Dpty Minister of Strategic Industry at extraordinary meeting on Thursday – PM

Cabinet to dismiss Dpty Minister of Strategic Industry at extraordinary meeting on Thursday – PM

17:31 16.12.2020
Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

Police detain man who threatened to detonate grenade in govt building

NABU detains Chaus in Feofania hospital

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

Chairs of Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committees of nine countries oppose Nord Stream 2

LATEST

Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya arrives in Vienna

Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

Yermak meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan in Washington

Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

HACC starts hearing on pretrial restraint for Chaus

Ukrainian athlete Koliadenko wins bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at Olympics

Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya heading to Vienna - Austrian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine expects to boost cooperation with U.S. in defense, military-technical, economic and political spheres – Yermak

Electronic health care system provides digital medical services to over 31 mln Ukrainians – Liashko

NABU detains Chaus in Feofania hospital

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD