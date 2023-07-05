Zelenskyy coordinates steps with partners ahead of NATO summit in Vilnius

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy yexpressed gratitude to the partners "who are working with us to strengthen the Alliance and thus to ensure security in Europe – real security."

"Today, in conversations with the President of France, the Prime Minister of Sweden and the NATO Secretary General, we have coordinated our steps in the run-up to Vilnius. I also held several meetings with government officials and the Office's international team to prepare for foreign policy events that will take place in the near future," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Prime Minister of Sweden "for the fact that today the weapons we had agreed on – missiles and tanks – have begun to arrive."