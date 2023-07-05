Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), with the support of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, is establishing mobile shelters in the settlements of Kherson region.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society, with the assistance of the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, is establishing ten shelters in Kherson and Beryslav districts of Kherson region in settlements located along the Dnieper," the society said on Facebook.

According to Director General of the URCS National Committee Maksym Dotsenko, at present in Kherson region, due to the daily shelling of Russian occupiers from heavy artillery, the situation is difficult and "there is a great need to arrange shelters in public places."

Reinforced concrete structures will help protect people from shelling from various types of weapons, in particular, multiple rocket launchers and blast waves. In a ten-square meter shelter can be from 10 to 15 people at the same time.