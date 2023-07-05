Facts

09:49 05.07.2023

Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

1 min read
Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), with the support of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, is establishing mobile shelters in the settlements of Kherson region.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society, with the assistance of the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, is establishing ten shelters in Kherson and Beryslav districts of Kherson region in settlements located along the Dnieper," the society said on Facebook.

According to Director General of the URCS National Committee Maksym Dotsenko, at present in Kherson region, due to the daily shelling of Russian occupiers from heavy artillery, the situation is difficult and "there is a great need to arrange shelters in public places."

Reinforced concrete structures will help protect people from shelling from various types of weapons, in particular, multiple rocket launchers and blast waves. In a ten-square meter shelter can be from 10 to 15 people at the same time.

Tags: #shelter #kherson_region #urcs

MORE ABOUT

10:51 05.07.2023
Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

16:14 30.06.2023
URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

14:32 24.06.2023
Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

13:26 24.06.2023
After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

18:13 23.06.2023
Another employee of Kherson transport enterprise dead after shelling

Another employee of Kherson transport enterprise dead after shelling

11:21 23.06.2023
URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

13:38 22.06.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

10:48 21.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

14:20 20.06.2023
Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

10:38 20.06.2023
Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

AD

HOT NEWS

We should be alerted but not afraid – Dpty Head of President's Office about attitude towards Moscow's threats ahead of NATO Summit

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

IAEA finds no signs of mining at ZNPP, remains vigilant – Grossi

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit with ICJ against Iran over downed Ukrainian plane

Zelenskyy: Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ ordered to strengthen northern direction

LATEST

We should be alerted but not afraid – Dpty Head of President's Office about attitude towards Moscow's threats ahead of NATO Summit

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko says he removed from military registration due to disability

Tarnavsky: Russian forces specifically target Western equipment, it's their priority

IAEA finds no signs of mining at ZNPP, remains vigilant – Grossi

Model of tribunal for crime of aggression still being discussed; ICPA work indicates there will definitely be tribunal – Kostin

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit with ICJ against Iran over downed Ukrainian plane

Zelenskyy: Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ ordered to strengthen northern direction

Bauer: ICRC work in Ukraine is one of largest missions in its history

ICRC mission in Ukraine never got access to left bank of Dnipro after flood – Bauer

AD
AD
AD
AD