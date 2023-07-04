Facts

18:11 04.07.2023

Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

At the Vilnius summit, NATO will make a decision to strengthen support for Ukraine in the long term, strengthen political ties and bring Ukraine closer to NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter after a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Very good conversation with President Zelenskyy on the latest developments in Ukraine, and our preparations for the NATO Summit. In Vilnius, Allies will take decisions to step up support for the long haul, upgrade our political ties, and bring Ukraine closer to NATO," Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

