Facts

20:06 03.07.2023

1 min read
Mourning announced in Sumy on Tuesday

Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko has announced a mourning day on Tuesday for the victims of a Russian drone attack on the city.

"Regrettably, as of 19:00, two people were killed and 19 injured. Fifteen [people] received medical aid. Four injured remain hospitalized, two of them are in intensive care unit," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Six residents of the destroyed multi-apartment building were provided with temporary housing in a dormitory, while the rest found shelter at their relatives' homes.

"Tomorrow, on July 4, a mourning day for the deceased is announced in the city. My condolences to their families and friends," Lysenko said.

As reported, on Monday morning, four Shahed-136 kamikaze drones hit Sumy downtown. As a result of the attack, an administrative building and two multi-apartment buildings were damaged.

