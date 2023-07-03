Maliar: AFU destroying high-priority enemy target every 70 minutes

Last week, the Defense Forces managed to destroy enemy targets of high priority on average every 70 minutes, in particular, command posts, troop concentrations, anti-aircraft missile systems, ammunition depots, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

"Last week, the Defense Forces managed to destroy enemy targets of high priority, on average, every 70 minutes," Maliar wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Defense, 94 troop concentrations; 22 anti-aircraft missile complexes; 19 ammunition depots; seven command posts were hit in seven days.

"It is this routine work that creates the conditions for further breakthrough of the enemy's defense," the Deputy Defense Minister commented on the data on enemy losses.