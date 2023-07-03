Two people killed, 19 wounded, four of them remain in hospitals due to drone attack on Sumy – Regional Administration

Two people were killed and 19, including a child, were injured as a result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on Sumy on Monday, Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

"As a result of the attack of the shaheds in Sumy, two people were killed and 19 wounded. Four victims remain in health care institutions, two of them are serious in intensive care unit, two with moderate severity injuries. Fifteen victims received medical assistance and they were released home, among the victims there is one child of 5 years old," the report says.

As reported, as of 10:49 on Monday, four arrivals of Shahed 136 type attack drones were recorded in the center of Sumy. As a result of the hit, an administrative building and two apartment buildings were damaged.

Earlier it was reported about one dead and 16 injured.