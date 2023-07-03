One person killed, 16 people injured in drone attack on Sumy

One person has been killed and 16 injured as a result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles in Sumy on Monday, according to the telegram channel of Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"The victims were assisted ... the affected population was provided with temporary accommodation. The issue of their placement is being resolved. Medical and psychological assistance is provided," the report says.

According to the regional administration, as of 10:49, four arrivals of Shahed 136 type attack drones were recorded in the center of Sumy.

As a result of the hit, an administrative building and two apartment buildings were damaged. Work continues to evacuate the population and eliminate the consequences of the fire.

In turn, the State Emergency Service reported that the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack continues.

"The destroyed structures are being dismantled, open fires are being extinguished and people are being rescued," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

About a hundred rescuers and 19 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the scene. Work continues.