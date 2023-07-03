Zelenskyy slams decision to increase water supply tariffs, calls it 'shameful and unprofessional'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the decision of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission to increase water supply tariffs as "shameful and unprofessional."

"Today, there was a message from the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission about the increase in water tariffs. Shameful decision to say the least. Unprofessional. Not agreed with the government. We cannot and will not accept such decisions calmly. The government is instructed to present a solution in response. And they will be," he said in a video address on Saturday, July 1.