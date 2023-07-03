Enemy will not dictate terms in Black Sea – Zelenskyy

The enemy will not dictate its terms in the Black Sea, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Sunday video address.

"Today I am in Odesa. First of all, in order to congratulate our fighters of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional holiday. To congratulate and thank them for their courage, heroism, and extremely cool results they have received and are producing for Ukraine," he said.

"I thank every soldier of the Naval Forces of Ukraine – all sailors, all marines, all commanders of our Navy, gunners, naval aviators, drone operators, thanks to the soldiers of the river flotilla, river divisions... Thank you all!" the president said.

The head of state also said that he listened to reports by Commander of the Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa and Commander of the Odesa United Strategic Group, General Eduard Moskaliov on the current security situation and the strategic tasks of the Ukrainian Navy.

"The enemy will definitely not dictate its terms in the Black Sea, and the invaders will have to be just as afraid to approach our Ukrainian Crimea and our shores of the Sea of Azov, just as Russian ships are already afraid to approach our Black Sea coast," Zelenskyy said.