Facts

10:21 03.07.2023

Enemy will not dictate terms in Black Sea – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Enemy will not dictate terms in Black Sea – Zelenskyy

The enemy will not dictate its terms in the Black Sea, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Sunday video address.

"Today I am in Odesa. First of all, in order to congratulate our fighters of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional holiday. To congratulate and thank them for their courage, heroism, and extremely cool results they have received and are producing for Ukraine," he said.

"I thank every soldier of the Naval Forces of Ukraine – all sailors, all marines, all commanders of our Navy, gunners, naval aviators, drone operators, thanks to the soldiers of the river flotilla, river divisions... Thank you all!" the president said.

The head of state also said that he listened to reports by Commander of the Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa and Commander of the Odesa United Strategic Group, General Eduard Moskaliov on the current security situation and the strategic tasks of the Ukrainian Navy.

"The enemy will definitely not dictate its terms in the Black Sea, and the invaders will have to be just as afraid to approach our Ukrainian Crimea and our shores of the Sea of Azov, just as Russian ships are already afraid to approach our Black Sea coast," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

15:36 27.06.2023
Blooming of Black Sea recorded due to undermining of Kakhovka HPP – Odesa authorities

Blooming of Black Sea recorded due to undermining of Kakhovka HPP – Odesa authorities

19:52 08.06.2023
Russia rotates ships on combat duty in Black Sea

Russia rotates ships on combat duty in Black Sea

13:25 27.05.2023
Black Sea Grain Initiative not fully resumed – UN

Black Sea Grain Initiative not fully resumed – UN

12:07 27.05.2023
There’s one Russian missile carrier in Black Sea with total salvo of eight missiles – Pivden task force

There’s one Russian missile carrier in Black Sea with total salvo of eight missiles – Pivden task force

20:38 12.05.2023
Russians launch two rocket carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 12 Kalibr missiles

Russians launch two rocket carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 12 Kalibr missiles

13:53 29.03.2023
Occupation forces hold one Kalibr carrier on duty in Black Sea for third straight day – Ukrainian Navy

Occupation forces hold one Kalibr carrier on duty in Black Sea for third straight day – Ukrainian Navy

15:27 04.03.2023
Four Russian Kalibr carriers again in Black Sea - Pivden task force

Four Russian Kalibr carriers again in Black Sea - Pivden task force

20:41 28.02.2023
Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

15:57 25.02.2023
Ukraine withdraws from agreement on establishment of Black Sea Group of Naval Cooperation

Ukraine withdraws from agreement on establishment of Black Sea Group of Naval Cooperation

12:17 14.01.2023
Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Air defense destroys 13 of 17 kamikaze drones during Mon night enemy attack – Air Force

Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy doesn’t understand reasons for delay in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

LATEST

Death toll from missile attack on Kramatorsk rises to 13

Air defense destroys 13 of 17 kamikaze drones during Mon night enemy attack – Air Force

Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy doesn’t understand reasons for delay in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Zelenskyy signs law on use of right-hand drive cars during war

Juvenile prosecutors: 494 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression

Spanish PM speaks in Rada

AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

AD
AD
AD
AD