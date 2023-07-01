Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

Spain allocates a new aid package for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 55 million, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

"Spain has decided to allocate an additional EUR 55 million. In particular, EUR 51 million through the World Bank Group is for financing small and medium–sized enterprises in Ukraine, as well as EUR 4 million through the UN Development Program to provide schools in Ukraine with environmentally friendly and sustainable energy systems," he said, speaking at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Saturday.

Sanchez also stressed that Spain seeks to accompany Ukraine in the recovery process, which "will require time and investment in many sectors."

"There are some areas, for example, railway infrastructure, in which our companies have certain know-how that can change the situation for the better. The Spanish government supports financing the necessary investments for the adaptation and modernization of Ukrainian infrastructure and manufacturing industries," the head of the Spanish government said.