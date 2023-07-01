Facts

11:31 01.07.2023

Sanchez in Kyiv: I’d like first act of Spanish presidency of EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Zelenskyy

1 min read
Sanchez in Kyiv: I’d like first act of Spanish presidency of EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Zelenskyy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on Saturday.

"Already in Kyiv. I wanted the first act of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he wrote on Twitter.

Sanchez noted that he would pass on all European solidarity to the Ukrainian government and parliament.

"We will support the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe," he stressed.

As reported, on Saturday, July 1, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was to visit Ukraine. Spain begins its presidency of the European Council on this day.

Tags: #kyiv #sanchez

MORE ABOUT

13:12 01.07.2023
Spanish PM speaks in Rada

Spanish PM speaks in Rada

14:32 24.06.2023
Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

12:20 24.06.2023
Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

11:50 24.06.2023
Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

13:38 22.06.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

13:39 16.06.2023
There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

11:58 16.06.2023
There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

17:18 05.06.2023
Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

12:45 05.06.2023
Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

09:14 01.06.2023
Invaders attack Kyiv with Iskanders from Bryansk region, air defense eliminates 10 out of 10

Invaders attack Kyiv with Iskanders from Bryansk region, air defense eliminates 10 out of 10

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

Work with partners for supply of shells to be more active – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

LATEST

AFU counteroffensive to be long, ‘very bloody’ – Milley

Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on strengthening responsibility for corruption in courts

Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

European Council pledges support for Moldova, Georgia on European path

Work with partners for supply of shells to be more active – Zelenskyy

US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

AD
AD
AD
AD