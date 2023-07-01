Sanchez in Kyiv: I’d like first act of Spanish presidency of EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Zelenskyy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on Saturday.

"Already in Kyiv. I wanted the first act of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council to be in Ukraine together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he wrote on Twitter.

Sanchez noted that he would pass on all European solidarity to the Ukrainian government and parliament.

"We will support the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe," he stressed.

As reported, on Saturday, July 1, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was to visit Ukraine. Spain begins its presidency of the European Council on this day.