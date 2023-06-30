Ten out of 13 launched shaheds destroyed in south – AFU Air Forces

On Friday night, 10 out of 13 shock drones Shahed-136/131 were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Forces and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south-eastern direction.

"Thirteen Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131 were struck from the east coast of the Sea of Azov (Primorsko – Akhtarsk) and four anti-aircraft guided missiles with the S-300 air defense system ... destroyed 10 out of 13 attack drones ...," the Telegram channel says.

In addition, it is noted that the Russians attacked military and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia region.

There are no victims reported.

Local military administrations will be informed about the consequences of the attacks.