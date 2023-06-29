Facts

11:52 29.06.2023

US, German Defense Ministers agree on further military aid to Ukraine

2 min read
US, German Defense Ministers agree on further military aid to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived on his first official visit to Washington, during which he met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon said.

As noted, during the meeting, the ministers promised to continue close cooperation in providing support to Ukraine.

"As Russia continues to direct this war of choice, I appreciate everything that Germany has done to strengthen Ukraine's capability. Your security assistance and training contributions for Ukraine's defenders have been invaluable, and we must keep pushing hard to help Ukraine succeed," the U.S. Secretary of Defense said.

During the conversation, Lloyd Austin also said "Ukraine is a 'key moment' in its fight for sovereignty, and he welcomed discussion with Pistorius on how the U.S. and Germany can meet the urgent challenges ahead."

"The U.S. has pledged to stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary to defend against Russia. Toward that end, the Biden administration has committed more than $40.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in February 2022," the Pentagon said in a statement.

As for German support, it is noted that in May the country announced the provision of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 2.7 billion, including dozens of Leopard tanks, air defense systems and armored personnel carriers.

Tags: #military_assistance

MORE ABOUT

14:12 21.04.2023
Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

11:58 03.03.2023
USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

11:59 19.01.2023
Zelensky urges partners not to delay provision of military aid – speech at Davos Ukrainian Breakfast

Zelensky urges partners not to delay provision of military aid – speech at Davos Ukrainian Breakfast

17:04 17.11.2022
Finland to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 55 mln

Finland to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 55 mln

11:22 15.10.2022
Biden instructs State Department to direct up to $725 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

Biden instructs State Department to direct up to $725 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

09:28 23.09.2022
Extension, strengthening of US military assistance to Ukraine increases amid Putin's mobilization decree – Yermak

Extension, strengthening of US military assistance to Ukraine increases amid Putin's mobilization decree – Yermak

14:38 22.09.2022
UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

17:16 08.09.2022
Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

15:30 08.09.2022
U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

14:14 08.09.2022
New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit against Iran in ICJ for downing of UIA plane

Two people killed amid enemy shelling of Kherson – prosecutor's office

Nauseda: December could be good time to announce start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

PrivatBank wins case on legality of bank's nationalization in Supreme Court

SBI notifies Poltava Mining management of suspicion

LATEST

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit against Iran in ICJ for downing of UIA plane

Stoltenberg: Granting status of EU membership candidate to Ukraine impacts discussion of its NATO membership

Two people killed amid enemy shelling of Kherson – prosecutor's office

Nauseda: December could be good time to announce start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

PrivatBank wins case on legality of bank's nationalization in Supreme Court

Rada redirects UAH 2 bln from Regional Development Fund to AFU

SBI notifies Poltava Mining management of suspicion

Finnish PM: Main issue at EU summit is Ukraine

AFU eliminate 680 occupiers in day

Majority of Ukrainians consider Poland, USA, UK, Germany friendly countries – poll

AD
AD
AD
AD