General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

The Russian occupation authorities bury the victims of the flood from the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam explosion in mass graves in order to hide the real number of victims without taking DNA samples and establishing any marks at the burial site, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Due to the outbreak of viral diseases, the occupiers were forced to begin measures to stabilize the sanitary and epidemiological situation in a number of settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP," the AFU General Staff said on Facebook on Wednesday.

It is reported that the Russian occupation authorities "involved public utilities workers to dismantle the rubble and collect the dead as a result of the flood. As a result of search and recovery work, more than 60 bodies were found only on June 24-25 this year. To hide the real number of victims, the command of the Russian occupation forces decided to bury the dead in mass graves without taking DNA samples and establishing any marks at the burial site."