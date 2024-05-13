Ukraine's General Staff: in Kharkiv direction, situation is complex, dynamically changing

During the day, the enemy carried out 22 assault operations in the Slobozhanske directions, of which 14 battles are still ongoing, according to recent information on the situation in the Kharkiv direction on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Monday night.

"Fighting is underway in the directions Pylna - Lukiantsi, Pylna - Hlyboke, Pylna - Oliynykove, Murom - Buhruvatka. In addition, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the directions of Strilecha - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Lukiantsi, Murom - Starytsia, Pletenivka - Tykhe," the report notes.

There are also reports of battles for the border town of Vovchansk.

"The enemy has deployed significant forces to carry out an attack on the city, consisting of up to five battalions, and does not take into account its own losses. The Russian invaders alone lost more than 100 invaders in one day in this direction. Currently, the enemy has a tactical success," the General Staff informs.

It is emphasized that the headquarters has planned measures to destroy the enemy who has penetrated our defenses.

"Our defenders are conducting defensive actions, inflicting fire on the enemy, widely using unmanned systems for the purpose of reconnaissance and targeted strikes to inflict maximum losses. The deployment of reserves continues to stabilize the situation. When determining tasks for the troops, one of the main priorities is preserving the lives of our soldiers," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summarizes.