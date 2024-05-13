Defense Council of Kharkiv region decides to forcibly evacuate orphaned children, children deprived of parental care from border communities

At a meeting of the Defense Council of Kharkiv region on Monday, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate orphaned children and children deprived of parental care from border communities, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

“We are talking about 113 children from the border communities of Bohodukhiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts. At their own request, only nine children with guardians from Vovchansk community left," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram channel.