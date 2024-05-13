Facts

12:46 13.05.2024

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

1 min read
Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

Over the course of 24 hours, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,740 enemy personnel, 31 tanks, 42 armored combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems, four MLRS, 26 UAVs, three cruise missiles, and 65 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 13, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 484,030 (1,740 more) people, tanks - 7,485 (31 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 14,417 (42 more) units, artillery systems - 12,487 (15 more) units, MLRS - 1,070 (for more) units, air defense systems - 797 units, aircraft - 350 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 9,936 (26 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,197 (three more), ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,878 (59 more) units, and special equipment - 2,048 (six more) units," the message posted on Facebook on Monday morning reports.

The data are being clarified.

Tags: #losses #enemy

MORE ABOUT

11:27 10.05.2024
Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

19:46 01.05.2024
Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

10:44 26.04.2024
Enemy loses 950 military in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 950 military in one day – General Staff

09:31 17.04.2024
Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

09:51 10.04.2024
AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

20:44 08.04.2024
Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

10:03 03.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

12:42 01.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

10:28 29.03.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 820 invaders in one day – General Staff

Ukraine's army liquidates 820 invaders in one day – General Staff

10:59 18.03.2024
Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

Ukraine's General Staff: in Kharkiv direction, situation is complex, dynamically changing

Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

We understand size of occupier's forces, we see their plan – Zelenskyy on Russia's attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in north of Kharkiv region

LATEST

URCS warns of fake info on social networks about provision of social assistance

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

Ukraine's General Staff: in Kharkiv direction, situation is complex, dynamically changing

Yermak asks U2 vocalist Bono to involve as many countries as possible in Global Peace Summit

Ukrainian men with residence permit and work to be able to stay in Germany – Scholz

USA approves urgent sale of three HIMARS units to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Task number one is to thwart Russian offensive plans

Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

Organization of Peace Summit already elaborated – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD