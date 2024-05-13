Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

Over the course of 24 hours, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,740 enemy personnel, 31 tanks, 42 armored combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems, four MLRS, 26 UAVs, three cruise missiles, and 65 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 13, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 484,030 (1,740 more) people, tanks - 7,485 (31 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 14,417 (42 more) units, artillery systems - 12,487 (15 more) units, MLRS - 1,070 (for more) units, air defense systems - 797 units, aircraft - 350 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 9,936 (26 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,197 (three more), ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,878 (59 more) units, and special equipment - 2,048 (six more) units," the message posted on Facebook on Monday morning reports.

The data are being clarified.