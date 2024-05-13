Facts

13:34 13.05.2024

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

1 min read
SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an agent-combat group of Russian military intelligence, which was planning a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9.

"The SBU counterintelligence prevented four terrorist attacks in Kyiv, which were supposed to take place on May 9. As a result of a multi-stage special operation, agents of the Russian GRU were detained in the capital, who were installing explosive devices in construction hypermarkets of a well-known chain and near one of the cafes," the SBU telegram channel reports on Monday.

Tags: #terrorist_attack #sbu

MORE ABOUT

17:07 11.05.2024
Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

21:00 09.05.2024
Prokopenko appointed as SBU Chief in Khmelnytsky region

Prokopenko appointed as SBU Chief in Khmelnytsky region

13:47 07.05.2024
SBU exposes network of agents of Russian FSB preparing assassination of Ukrainian President, two colonels of state security dept detained

SBU exposes network of agents of Russian FSB preparing assassination of Ukrainian President, two colonels of state security dept detained

20:50 01.05.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

16:49 01.05.2024
SBU reports suspicion to Metropolitan of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia for inciting religious hatred

SBU reports suspicion to Metropolitan of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia for inciting religious hatred

14:07 27.04.2024
SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

19:19 18.04.2024
Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

13:34 16.04.2024
SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

20:50 15.04.2024
Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff: in Kharkiv direction, situation is complex, dynamically changing

Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

We understand size of occupier's forces, we see their plan – Zelenskyy on Russia's attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in north of Kharkiv region

LATEST

URCS warns of fake info on social networks about provision of social assistance

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff: in Kharkiv direction, situation is complex, dynamically changing

Yermak asks U2 vocalist Bono to involve as many countries as possible in Global Peace Summit

Ukrainian men with residence permit and work to be able to stay in Germany – Scholz

USA approves urgent sale of three HIMARS units to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Task number one is to thwart Russian offensive plans

UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

Organization of Peace Summit already elaborated – Zelenskyy

Over 2,500 people evacuated from constantly shelled areas in northern Kharkiv region – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD