SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an agent-combat group of Russian military intelligence, which was planning a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9.

"The SBU counterintelligence prevented four terrorist attacks in Kyiv, which were supposed to take place on May 9. As a result of a multi-stage special operation, agents of the Russian GRU were detained in the capital, who were installing explosive devices in construction hypermarkets of a well-known chain and near one of the cafes," the SBU telegram channel reports on Monday.