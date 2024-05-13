Zelenskyy replaces First Dpty Head of Foreign Intelligence Service – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Andriy Oleksiyenko as First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and appointed Oleh Luhovsky to this position.

Respective decrees No. 319/2024 and 320/2024 were published on the website of the head of state.

Andriy Oleksiyenko was appointed as First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service on November 27, 2017. From March 16, 2019 until June 11, 2019, he was Acting Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.