One civilian killed, three wounded as occupation forces attack farm in Korotychi – Synehubov

At around 16:40, the Russian occupation forces inflicted a strike against Korotychi, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said, adding that a local farm was hit.

"One civilian man was killed, three people were wounded. The information is yet to be updated," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.