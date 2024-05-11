Facts

17:07 11.05.2024

Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

1 min read
Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

The Security Service of Ukraine has thwarted a terrorist attack planned by Russian Military Intelligence to be carried out in Kyiv on May 9, announced Ukraine's Security Service spokesperson Artem Dehtiarenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Security Service of Ukraine acted preemptively, and the perpetrators of the terrorist attack have been apprehended red-handed. Additionally, substantial evidence has been gathered that unequivocally confirms the Russian involvement," said Dehtiarenko.

The Security Service of Ukraine promises to provide details of the special operation later.

Tags: #terrorist_attack #security_service

MORE ABOUT

10:34 28.03.2024
Budanov explains why Russia allowed terrorist attack in Moscow region - intelligence agency

Budanov explains why Russia allowed terrorist attack in Moscow region - intelligence agency

19:18 17.11.2023
Security Service of Ukraine exposes managers of Russian oligarch Grigorishin who caused loss of UAH 43 mln to Ukrainian budget

Security Service of Ukraine exposes managers of Russian oligarch Grigorishin who caused loss of UAH 43 mln to Ukrainian budget

14:29 05.08.2023
Ukraine's Security Service holds special operation resulted in blowing up large Russian oil tanker SIG – Security Service source

Ukraine's Security Service holds special operation resulted in blowing up large Russian oil tanker SIG – Security Service source

11:44 14.06.2023
Ukraine's Security Service exposes Kyiv company that helped sub-sanctioned Rosatom build five NPPs in different countries

Ukraine's Security Service exposes Kyiv company that helped sub-sanctioned Rosatom build five NPPs in different countries

18:53 16.05.2023
Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

16:02 21.03.2023
Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

09:24 16.11.2022
Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

14:38 23.08.2022
FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

09:44 03.08.2022
Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

14:55 10.08.2021
SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

We understand size of occupier's forces, we see their plan – Zelenskyy on Russia's attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in north of Kharkiv region

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

LATEST

UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

Organization of Peace Summit already elaborated – Zelenskyy

Over 2,500 people evacuated from constantly shelled areas in northern Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

Inclusive Community Recovery Forum takes place in Kyiv

Three people killed, six injured in enemy shelling over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region – authorities

AFU General Staff report on situation in Kharkiv region

We understand size of occupier's forces, we see their plan – Zelenskyy on Russia's attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in north of Kharkiv region

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

AD
AD
AD
AD