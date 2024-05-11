Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

The Security Service of Ukraine has thwarted a terrorist attack planned by Russian Military Intelligence to be carried out in Kyiv on May 9, announced Ukraine's Security Service spokesperson Artem Dehtiarenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Security Service of Ukraine acted preemptively, and the perpetrators of the terrorist attack have been apprehended red-handed. Additionally, substantial evidence has been gathered that unequivocally confirms the Russian involvement," said Dehtiarenko.

The Security Service of Ukraine promises to provide details of the special operation later.