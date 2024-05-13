Ukraine, Serbia agree to hold first meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cooperation since 2013 – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed in Belgrade with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic ways to expand bilateral trade and return it to pre-war levels.

“I met with Serbia's Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and expressed gratitude for Serbia's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. We discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and return it to pre-war levels. In this context, we agreed to hold the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Serbian Commission for Trade, Economics, Science, and Technology Cooperation since 2013,” Kuleba said on X.