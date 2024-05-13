Facts

18:04 13.05.2024

Number of people injured in Vovchansk rises to five - prosecutor's office

1 min read
Number of people injured in Vovchansk rises to five - prosecutor's office

The Russian occupation forces have been mounting artillery attacks and dropping air bombs on Vovchansk during all Monday, as a result of which the number of injured people increased to five.

"As of now, five people were injured: four civilian men and one 54-year-old woman," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

A pre-trial investigation on the violation of laws and customs of war had been opened under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported three injured people in Vovchansk and one injured person in Lyptsi.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #attack

MORE ABOUT

21:18 13.05.2024
Ukrainian soldiers defeat column of equipment, infantry of invaders trying to make breakthrough in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian soldiers defeat column of equipment, infantry of invaders trying to make breakthrough in Kharkiv region

20:53 13.05.2024
Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

20:36 13.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by attack on Korotychi farm rises to four people

Number of casualties caused by attack on Korotychi farm rises to four people

20:21 13.05.2024
About 200 more civilians remain in Vovchansk

About 200 more civilians remain in Vovchansk

19:06 13.05.2024
Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

18:47 13.05.2024
One civilian killed, three wounded as occupation forces attack farm in Korotychi – Synehubov

One civilian killed, three wounded as occupation forces attack farm in Korotychi – Synehubov

18:02 13.05.2024
Defense Council of Kharkiv region decides to forcibly evacuate orphaned children, children deprived of parental care from border communities

Defense Council of Kharkiv region decides to forcibly evacuate orphaned children, children deprived of parental care from border communities

17:56 13.05.2024
Three civilians wounded as enemy army shells Snovsk community by cluster munitions – Chernihiv regional administration

Three civilians wounded as enemy army shells Snovsk community by cluster munitions – Chernihiv regional administration

17:20 13.05.2024
Enemy has partial success near Lukyantsi in Kharkiv region, advancement stopped – AFU General Staff

Enemy has partial success near Lukyantsi in Kharkiv region, advancement stopped – AFU General Staff

17:15 13.05.2024
Local woman injured as enemy shells Tiahynka – Kherson regional administration

Local woman injured as enemy shells Tiahynka – Kherson regional administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

Dpty Reconstruction Minister Azarkhina resigns due to dismissal of Dpty PM Kubrakov

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

LATEST

Stefanchuk paying visit to Turkey on May 13-15

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Russian forces shell Kherson center, school damaged

Serbian Embassy in Ukraine to resume work for first time since March 2022, Ukrainian-Serbian business forum will take place soon after talks with Vucic – Kuleba

In Kyiv, Umerov and Syrsky discuss situation on battlefield, AFU needs with Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council

Russian snipers shoot Ukrainian police vehicle during evacuation of civilians from Vovchansk

Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council arrives in Kyiv – Brink

Zelenskyy, Trudeau coordinate positions before Peace Summit

Умєров і Сирський у Києві обговорили зі старшим директором з питань Європи в Раді нацбезпеки США ситуацію на полі бою і потреби ЗСУ

Dpty Reconstruction Minister Azarkhina resigns due to dismissal of Dpty PM Kubrakov

AD
AD
AD
AD