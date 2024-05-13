Number of people injured in Vovchansk rises to five - prosecutor's office

The Russian occupation forces have been mounting artillery attacks and dropping air bombs on Vovchansk during all Monday, as a result of which the number of injured people increased to five.

"As of now, five people were injured: four civilian men and one 54-year-old woman," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

A pre-trial investigation on the violation of laws and customs of war had been opened under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported three injured people in Vovchansk and one injured person in Lyptsi.