At least two missiles detected in airspace during attack – Ihnat

During the missile attack of the Russian Federation at noon on Tuesday, at least two X-22 cruise missiles were detected in the airspace of Ukraine, spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

"Two planes were spotted in the airspace of the Russian Federation, and at least two missiles were detected during the attack," Ihnat said on the air of the United News (Yedyni Novyny) national telethon on Tuesday.

He clarified that the occupiers fired X-22 missiles from Tu-22m3 aircraft, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Details about the consequences of the attack will be given later.

On June 27, 2022, the occupiers struck with X-22 missiles at a shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, where more than a thousand civilians were at that moment. As a result, more than 20 people were killed.