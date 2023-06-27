Facts

13:37 27.06.2023

At least two missiles detected in airspace during attack – Ihnat

1 min read
At least two missiles detected in airspace during attack – Ihnat

During the missile attack of the Russian Federation at noon on Tuesday, at least two X-22 cruise missiles were detected in the airspace of Ukraine, spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

"Two planes were spotted in the airspace of the Russian Federation, and at least two missiles were detected during the attack," Ihnat said on the air of the United News (Yedyni Novyny) national telethon on Tuesday.

He clarified that the occupiers fired X-22 missiles from Tu-22m3 aircraft, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Details about the consequences of the attack will be given later.

On June 27, 2022, the occupiers struck with X-22 missiles at a shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, where more than a thousand civilians were at that moment. As a result, more than 20 people were killed.

Tags: #air_forces

MORE ABOUT

12:45 16.06.2023
AFU Air Force: six Kinzhals, six Calibers, two UAVs destroyed

AFU Air Force: six Kinzhals, six Calibers, two UAVs destroyed

09:37 19.05.2023
AFU eliminates 16 UAVs, three Kalibr cruise missiles – Air Forces

AFU eliminates 16 UAVs, three Kalibr cruise missiles – Air Forces

12:13 14.04.2023
Air Forces don’t rule out shelling of Ukraine by invaders on Easter

Air Forces don’t rule out shelling of Ukraine by invaders on Easter

12:07 16.07.2022
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

AD

HOT NEWS

Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Possible blowing up of ZNPP by occupiers not to lead to consequences comparable to Chornobyl accident – inspectorate

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Intl Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine to start work next week – Kostin

Cabinet to be able to apply disciplinary sanctions to executive authorities' heads without complying with current procedure's requirements – decision

LATEST

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE TO UKRAINE – PENTAGON

Danish Defense Ministry: Denmark expects to be able to simultaneously train up to six Ukrainian pilots on F-16; program still being developed

Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

Possible blowing up of ZNPP by occupiers not to lead to consequences comparable to Chornobyl accident – inspectorate

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

De-occupation in Bakhmut direction complicated by system of engineering structures developed by Ukrainian forces at the time – Maliar

Intl Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine to start work next week – Kostin

AD
AD
AD
AD