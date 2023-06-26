Facts

20:18 26.06.2023

Bulgaria approves new package of military assistance to Ukraine

1 min read
The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has approved a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

"By instructions No. 444 and No. 445 dated June 23, 2023, the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria approved a new package of military and military-technical assistance to Ukraine pursuant to the decision of the National Assembly dated December 9, 2022," the government said on its website on Monday.

It is noted that the approved list is comparable to the amount of assistance from the first package, which was provided by the interim government by decision of December 22, 2022.

In addition, it is reported that the assistance provided will not violate the standards of the Bulgarian armed forces and their combat training.

