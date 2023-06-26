Facts

18:41 26.06.2023

There’s no cholera in areas affected by flooding – Health Ministry

1 min read

Outbreaks and cases of cholera have not been recorded in the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions affected by flooding, the Ministry of Health reported.

"Fake news about cholera outbreaks in areas affected by flooding is spreading massively on the Internet. This information does not correspond to reality and is part of a hostile psychological-warfare efforts," the ministry reports on its Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that to date, no confirmed cases of cholera have been registered in these territories in Ukraine.

Tags: #health_ministry #cholera

