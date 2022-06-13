No cholera cases recorded in Ukraine, monitoring continues – chief sanitary doctor

Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin said that according to the results of epidemic surveillance and environmental monitoring, no cases of cholera were found in the country, the website of the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

"In the period from June 1, more than 440 patients with acute intestinal infections were examined, among them 165 for cholera infection. Also, six healthy people were examined for prophylactic purposes. No Vibrio cholerae bacterias were found in any case," Kuzin said.

He added that, in addition to examining people, samples of environmental objects were examined, including almost 100 samples of fresh water, nine samples of sea water and 80 samples of waste water. Life-threatening subspecies of Vibrio cholerae bacteria have not been found.

The chief sanitary doctor noted that it is still quite difficult to get information from the temporarily occupied territories, in particular, from Mariupol, Donetsk region, but the risks of the spread of infectious diseases there are growing, which is associated with significant destruction of urban infrastructure, as a result of which sewage water is mixed with drinking water and underground waters.

In addition, the Deputy Minister added that summer is a favorable time for the spread of many infections, especially acute intestinal ones. That is why it is important to follow the basic rules of personal hygiene, the use of safe water, careful heat treatment of food, etc.