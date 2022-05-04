Facts

19:47 04.05.2022

Volunteers donate over 5,000 units of medical equipment to Ukrainian hospitals over two months of war - Health Ministry

1 min read

Volunteers donated more than 5,000 units of medical equipment to Ukrainian hospitals, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, it is specified that in March-April, volunteer organizations transferred 5,234 units of medical equipment, 7.9 million units of medicines, 58,200 units of consumables, and 1.27 million units of other medical support for medical institutions.

Tags: #health_ministry #volunteers
