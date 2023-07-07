Facts

16:02 07.07.2023

Risk of cholera in south, east of Ukraine higher than in other regions – infectious disease doctor

3 min read

The risk of a cholera outbreak in the south and east of Ukraine is higher than in other regions of the country, infectious disease doctor Olha Bonkovska has said.

"A greater risk of cholera outbreaks is still noted in the south and east of Ukraine. These regions are at high risk for a cholera epidemic," she said on the Expert Club YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 5.

In a commentary about the risks of cholera outbreaks following the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam, Bonkovska stressed the danger of the disease, in particular, due to the fact that "cholera begins as an ordinary intestinal infection and initially it is impossible to identify whether it is cholera or an ordinary intestinal infection."

"I do not recommend self-treatment because it can help if it is an ordinary intestinal infection but if it is cholera, there is no way you can recover from cholera at home," she said.

The expert recalled that dehydration is the main manifestation of cholera.

"Sharp dehydration in a person can cause a shock with the loss of all functions of the body, kidneys and heart, which may end up with death," she said.

The doctor emphasized that in case of cholera "the fluid loss gains such a scale that a person is simply unable to replenish the fluid loss with water."

"The rate of water excretion from the body exceeds the rate of absorption of water during oral rehydration, and in-patient medical care is required to replenish water," she said.

According to Bonkovska, to protect themselves against cholera, people in the flooding-affected regions should, first of all, drink either bottled water or boiled water or water purified with special tablets, use bottled of cooled boiled water to wash fruit and vegetables, wash or disinfect hands with sanitizers, get rid of the habit to put hands in the mouth – take the rule 'Hands Off Your Mouth!' as an axiom.

In addition, the infectious disease doctor recommends to refrain from eating with hands or "at least hold a sandwich or any other meal with a clean napkin" as well as refuse from eating shrimps or fish without prior thermal processing and swim only in the water reservoirs where swimming is permitted.

The expert stressed that self-treatment of acute intestinal infections with antibiotics is unacceptable.

"I do not recommend to start the treatment of diarrhea on your own at home. It is better to call for medical care," she said.

Tags: #cholera #risks #expert_club

MORE ABOUT

18:41 26.06.2023
There’s no cholera in areas affected by flooding – Health Ministry

There’s no cholera in areas affected by flooding – Health Ministry

11:25 31.08.2022
5 sets of awards were played at Zenit Open squash tournament in Kyiv

5 sets of awards were played at Zenit Open squash tournament in Kyiv

12:48 28.08.2022
Charity squash tournament will be held in Kyiv

Charity squash tournament will be held in Kyiv

11:11 13.06.2022
No cholera cases recorded in Ukraine, monitoring continues – chief sanitary doctor

No cholera cases recorded in Ukraine, monitoring continues – chief sanitary doctor

15:58 02.07.2021
67% of Ukrainians define themselves as believers, but only 10% of them are members of religious communities – study

67% of Ukrainians define themselves as believers, but only 10% of them are members of religious communities – study

18:30 28.04.2021
Land reform without timely adoption of judicial reform, infrastructure development will have negative consequences – experts

Land reform without timely adoption of judicial reform, infrastructure development will have negative consequences – experts

19:10 22.06.2020
It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

15:19 09.10.2019
Largest tobacco market players mulling closure of factories over regulation of markup

Largest tobacco market players mulling closure of factories over regulation of markup

11:22 10.05.2018
EBRD points out recovery risks of Ukrainian economy

EBRD points out recovery risks of Ukrainian economy

20:59 30.08.2013
Azarov: Risks from EU-Ukraine association Russia is worried about could be minimized via WTO mechanisms

Azarov: Risks from EU-Ukraine association Russia is worried about could be minimized via WTO mechanisms

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

LATEST

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

Kyiv metro receives six more cars from Warsaw

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

Occupiers create new Azov naval district with headquarters in occupied Mariupol – UK intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD