17:48 26.06.2023

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

There are already liberated territories in Tavriyske direction and Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance, the enemy's losses in killed and wounded amounted to almost four companies per day, commander of the operational-strategic grouping of troops Tavria Oleksandr Tarnavsky said.

"The Defense Forces are moving forward in Tavriyske direction. There are already liberated territories and our movement continues. Over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times and carried out 450 attacks," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the units of the missile forces and artillery of Tavriyske Defense Forces performed 954 firing tasks during the day.

"Over the past day, the enemy's losses in killed and wounded amounted to almost four companies. Fifteen units of enemy military equipment were destroyed," Tarnavsky said.

In particular, four AFV, two Supercam UAVs, a self-propelled artillery installation 2C3 Acacia and automotive equipment were destroyed. The enemy's ammunition depot was also destroyed.

"Work continues on the disposal of Russians," the commander added.

