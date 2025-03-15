Ukraine will have to make certain territorial concessions to Russia – Waltz

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Ukraine may have to make certain territorial concessions to Russia.

During an interview on Fox News, in response to the host's suggestion that Ukraine would not become a NATO member and that Donbas or areas that are largely populated by people from Russia will go to Putin in any settlement, Waltz answered in the affirmative.

“You are not wrong. And what’s important is that we are discussing all of those things with both sides. We are having those discussions with our counterparts, with the Russians. We are having those discussions with our counterparts, with the Ukrainians. And we are pushing both sides together with President Trump, the deal maker the chief, that is determined to end this war,” he said.