21:01 14.03.2025

Sybiha discusses partnership with USA, achieving just, lasting peace with reps of Hudson Institute

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with a delegation of the American think tank Hudson Institute, led by its president and executive director John Walters.

"I had an insightful discussion with Hudson Institute delegation led by its President and CEO John Walters. We spoke about ways to advance Ukraine-US strategic partnership, achieve a just and lasting peace, and strengthen transatlantic security," Sybiha wrote on X.

