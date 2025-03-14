Ukraine to present its position at summit of European partners on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will present its position and real information about the situation on the front at the summit of European partners, which will be held on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Tomorrow, a summit of European partners will be held: we will present our position and real information about what is happening - what is happening at the front, what is also happening in Kursk region and in all our contacts with partners," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

According to him, the priorities are security, peace and independence of Ukraine.