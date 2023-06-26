Ukrainian intelligence on Prigozhin's rebellion: We see unwillingness of Russian security forces, officials, citizens to publicly defend Putin's regime

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, commenting on the demarche of leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, noted the unwillingness of security forces, officials and citizens in the Russian Federation to publicly defend the regime of the aggressor president Vladimir Putin.

"The continuation of a whole series of internal Russian conflicts is not the first, and not the last. And what is happening there as the consequences of the Russian criminal full-scale invasion against Ukraine, of course, before our eyes, the transformation within the so-called Russian Federation is already beginning. We saw the unwillingness of the security forces, officials of various ranks to publicly defend the Putin regime," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon.

Also, the intelligence service noted that not a single citizen of the Russian Federation voluntarily came out to defend the Putin regime.

"And the ease with which the situation was destabilized, how many events happened in a short day, how many losses the Russian security and defense forces suffered shows that everything they can be effective is in the occupied Ukrainian territories. And inside the Russian Federation itself, the regime does not fully control the situation. And, of course, the whole world saw it. The monopoly on violence has collapsed. Well, there are many other aspects that we will not talk about publicly now," Yusov said.

The intelligence service also stressed that the process itself is very revealing. “And it is very important to understand that it has not been completed yet,” Yusov added.

In addition, the GUR is confident that all this will have further disastrous consequences for the Putin regime.

"And even if formally we hear assessments from the partners of the so-called Russian Federation, or countries that still maintain some kind of communication with them, that they say nothing happened, and this is an internal Russian matter, although this is really an internal Russian matter, of course, opposite the conditional Putin, everyone put a mark that this is a downed pilot. This is a person, an image that has lost, let's say, the image of a person who, yes, is a bloody criminal, a murderer, a terrorist, but at least he controls this vast territory and, in particular, nuclear weapons, or financial and economic issues. Everyone was convinced that this was not the case," the intelligence service explained.

On Saturday, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the criminal case on the rebellion against Prigozhin will be stopped, he will "leave" for Belarus, the Kremlin will not obstruct him in this.

However, on Monday, Russia was informed that the criminal case against Prigozhin on the organization of the rebellion has not been terminated.