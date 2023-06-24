Facts

16:56 24.06.2023

Defense forces liberate territory near Krasnohorivka, occupied since 2014 – Tarnavsky

1 min read

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated the territories near the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, which have been occupied since 2014, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping, said.

"The movement of our forces continues," Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

As reported, a day earlier, he said that the Ukrainian military continues to work actively in the Tavria direction, "there are tangible successes and progress."

Tags: #defense_forces

