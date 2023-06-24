Defense forces liberate territory near Krasnohorivka, occupied since 2014 – Tarnavsky
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated the territories near the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, which have been occupied since 2014, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping, said.
"The movement of our forces continues," Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram on Saturday.
As reported, a day earlier, he said that the Ukrainian military continues to work actively in the Tavria direction, "there are tangible successes and progress."